Chris Rock remembers his friendship with Chris Farley fondly but he also remembers its dark conclusion.

Rock, 56, reflected on a photo of him and Farley with Adam Sandler and David Spade in an Esquire video titled “Explain This”.

“This looks like one of the last times I saw Chris alive,” Rock said. “I would see him one more time when I did a gig in Chicago. We tried to hang out afterwards but — I don’t know if you’ve ever really hung out with an addict — towards the end, anything that isn’t the drug is a chore.”

“I remember I was at his apartment,” he continued. “He was showing me his apartment. I leave, I see him out the window, and I was like, ‘That’s probably the last time I’m going to see him.’ I knew.”

Despite the grim ending, Rock has pleasant memories of his time with his “Saturday Night Live” brothers.

“Me, Sandler, Spade, and Farley — we shared an office at ‘Saturday Night Live’,” Rock remembered. “We called it a dorm. We’re friends to this day. I love those guys.”

Farley died of a morphine and cocaine overdose in December 1997 following years of substance abuse.

Rock also revealed how he turned down opportunities to film projects with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. A movie starring Rock and “The Rock” writes itself, but the comedian wasn’t feeling it.

“Here’s the sad thing: Years ago when I was famous and ‘The Rock’ wasn’t, and they would say ‘Hey, you wanna do a movie with The Rock?’ I’m like ‘Are you f**king crazy? That’s the wackest s**t I’ve ever heard.’ Now the guy’s like the biggest action star in the world,” he recalled.

“I’m like ‘Hey, can I get two lines? Hey, Mr. Johnson, maybe I can be in ‘Fast and Furious’. I can have a wrench. I don’t even need a car,” Rock teased. “‘Maybe I change tires…’ Like, I’m begging the f**king Rock for a job.”

