Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, paid tribute to his father Prince Philip, who passed away at age 99 on April 9, as he wished Muslims an Eid Mubarak ahead of the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan sees Muslims fast during daylight hours for a month. The end is marked with a celebration called Eid.

Charles admitted the last year had been “deeply challenging for us all” and he was “only too aware of the impact of the pandemic on the Muslim community.”

Charles said in a video posted by the Naz Legacy Foundation, a charity promoting excellence in education and positive integration into British society, “This year so many families, like my own, will have an empty seat at their dinner table and friends are no longer able to share the celebratory hug after Eid prayers.”

The caption explained how young people from the organization and the British Asian Trust were taking part in a virtual Iftar — the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast.

Such an occasion is usually shared with family and friends, but gatherings are still restricted due to the ongoing pandemic.

Ramadan is set to end Wednesday.