Fisher Stevens has one major regret about his career.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the actor looked back on his role in brownface as Indian engineer Ben Jabituya in the 1986 film “Short Circuit” and its sequel.

“It definitely haunts me,” Stevens said. “I still think it’s a really good movie, but I would never do that part again. The world was a different place in 1986, obviously.”

He also recalled that the role was not originally written as Indian.

“I was originally cast as a white dude,” he said, explaining that the creative team on the film made the change of ethnicity afterward. “They rewrote it, and were like, ‘Can you play it?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I can do it. Let me learn.’ It’s a weird thing when you’re 21 and you’re trying to get a job.”

Stevens previously commented on his role in the film in a 2015 interview with Aziz Ansari in the New York Times.

In the article, the actor explained that he attempted to inhabit the role beyond being a stereotype but he nonetheless regrets having done it.

“I have friends who are Indian, and they’re still mad at me. They’re like, ‘What were you thinking?’ My wife [Alexis Bloom] isn’t happy about it either. She keeps telling me, ‘Look what you did!'”