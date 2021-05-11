Courteney Cox discussed the upcoming “Friends” reunion and the new “Scream” movie with Drew Barrymore on Global‘s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

Cox told an excited Barrymore of reuniting with Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc: “Yeah, we did the reunion. It’s an unscripted with lots of surprises. And we all got to gather on stage 24 at Warner Bros., and that is the first time we’ve done that since the show ended so it was very emotional and I just, it was great.”

Cox added of the cast, “We will always have that incredible bond that feels like we are like this,” putting her hands together.

The actress said of being sworn to secrecy, “Honestly, I am trying to think of, how do I answer a question without getting into trouble.”

Cox compared herself to her “Friends” character Monica Geller, “I am very neat, I am really neat, I really am. I need organization and I don’t like clutter.”

Cox then shared of the upcoming “Scream” movie: “This is the fifth one, it’s not ‘Scream 5’ though, this is ‘Scream’.

“These directors, these guys are incredible. It’s a new franchise… It’s not a reboot, it’s not a remake, it’s just a brand new launch. I think it’s going to be fantastic.”

“Scream” is expected to be released January 14, 2022.

