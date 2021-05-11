Sandra Oh has “moved on” from Cristina Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy”.

While the actress will always have love for the iconic character, the actress says she will not return to the series in its final seasons.

Chatting with The Times’ “Asian Enough” podcast, Oh explained, “I love it, though, and this is also why I really appreciate the show… that I still get asked this.”

Fans of the long-running medical drama, which was just renewed for its 18th season, hoped Oh would reprise her role as Yang, a.k.a. Merideth Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) “person” after Derek (Patrick Dempsey), George (T.R. Knight) and Lexie (Chyler Leigh) returned from the dead during the recent season.

“It’s very rare, I would say, to be able to see in such a way the impact of a character,” Oh went on to say. “In some ways, you do your work as a bubble and you let it go. I left that show, my God, seven years ago almost. So in my mind, it’s gone. But for a lot of people, it’s still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on.

“So please come with me to ‘Killing Eve’ and on to [the upcoming Netflix series] ‘The Chair’ and on to the other projects,” she added. “Come see the characters that I’m playing that are much more deeply integrated in… the Asian American experience.”

After a season of dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and addressing the protests over police brutality, Oh shared what she believed Cristina would be up to.

“Cristina, like I imagine all the healthcare workers, [would be] wickedly at the frontline trying to solve the big problems,”Oh explained. “This pandemic [has made] the wealth gaps … even more obvious and problematic, so [she] probably [is] attacking the systematic problems, not just the day in and day out.”