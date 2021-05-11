Everyone’s favourite gentleman thief is back.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the new trailer for “Lupin” Part 2, the continuation of the hit French thriller series inspired by Maurice Leblanc’s iconic character Arsène Lupin.

“Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces,” the official description reads. “With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.”

The trailer shows off some of that danger, as well as all the cool locations and inventive disguises in store for fans of the series.

Created by George Kay and starring Omar Sy as Lupin, the series also features Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella and Soufiane Guerrab.

“Lupin” Part 2 premieres on Netflix on June 11.