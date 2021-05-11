Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Demi Lovato is chasing UFOs for her next TV project.

Peacock has ordered a four-part docuseries titled “Unidentified With Demi Lovato”, which will see Lovato, her skeptical best friend Matthew and her sister Dallas as “they attempt to uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena,” according to a press release obtained by E! News.

Lovato is set to executive produce and star in the upcoming project, along with her manager Scooter Braun as exec producer.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Defends ‘California Sober’ Approach: ‘The Only Criticism I Need Is From My Treatment Team’

The series promises to “uncover secret government reports and conduct tests at known UFO hotspots.”

The official Peacock statement called Lovato “a true believer” who embarks on a “courageous adventure,” to convince her friends and fans “that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here!”

Viewers can expect interviews with scientists and presumed “alien abductees.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Apologizes After Bashing L.A. Frozen Yogurt Shop

Lovato will also conduct experiences to “make peace with the aliens and ultimately save ourselves.”

The project comes after Lovato released her YouTube series “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil”, about her near-fatal 2018 drug overdose, on March 23.