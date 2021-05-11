Donald Glover is weighing in on the debate about good TV.

Glover, 37, made a supremely rare appearance on Twitter to share his thoughts on a debate about the quality of current scripted television. The actor, comedian, musician and writer argued TV has gotten “boring” because creators are uncomfortable taking risks.

“Saw people on here having a discussion about how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff (TV and film),” Glover wrote in the first of three singular tweets. “We’re getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes because people are afraid of getting cancelled.”

“So they feel like they can only experiment w/ aesthetic. (also because some of ’em know they’re not that good),” he concluded.

Glover’s tweet caused a stir due to the context of the word “cancelled.” Some believe Glover is criticizing the effects of cancel culture on creativity, while others believe he is speaking to the ease with which networks cancel TV shows.

Glover launched his career as a writer on shows like “30 Rock” before landing a lead role on “Community”. He subsequently gained popularity in multiple music genres under the Childish Gambino moniker and created the Emmy-winning series “Atlanta”, starring LaKeith Stanfield and Brian Tyree Henry.