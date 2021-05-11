Lindsay Lohan paid tribute to the late Natasha Richardson on would have been her 58th birthday on Tuesday.

The actress shared an adorable photo of herself with her “Parent Trap” co-star and on-screen mom.

Lohan wrote, “Happy Birthday Angel #NatashaRichardson.”

Richardson, who was married to and shares two kids, Micheál and Daniel, with Liam Neeson, tragically died at age 45 after a skiing accident in Quebec.

Lohan had previously honoured Richardson in a 2020 reunion hosted by Katie Couric for the beloved 1998 movie.

She shared, according to E! News: “Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me.”

Dennis Quaid, who also starred in the movie as Richardson’s on-screen lover, added: “Just somebody so giving and so glad to be there and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do. It just made everything that much better.”