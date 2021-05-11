Ryan Murphy’s new series is already stirring some controversy.

The prolific TV creator’s next show for Netflix is “Halston”, starring Ewan McGregor as the iconic fashion designer, but it appears Halston’s estate is not entirely pleased.

The Halston Archives and Family were not consulted on the upcoming Netflix series involving an inaccurate, fictionalized account of famed fashion designer, Halston,” the family said in a statement.

“The Halston Archives remains the only definitive and comprehensive source on the man and his legacy as the personally appointed custodian of his private papers and effects,” they added.

While the show’s creator and star have not yet commented on the reaction from the Halston family, McGregor has addressed possible concern over him playing the role of a gay icon.

“If it had been a story about Halston’s sexuality more, then maybe it’s right that gay actors should play that role,” McGregor told The Hollywood Reporter. “But in this case — and I don’t want to sound like I’m worming out of this, because it’s something I did think a lot about — I suppose, ultimately, I felt like it was just one part of who he was.”

“Halston” is set to premiere on Netflix on May 14.