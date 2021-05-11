Kim Kardashian is looking for answers.

In a new preview for Thursday’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Kim and her sister Khloe try to track down the person behind the popular Instagram account “Nori’s Black Book”.

The hilarious page is written from the perspective of Kim’s oldest daughter North West. Although some of the Kardashian family follows the account, it has no official connection to the family.

First Khloe speculates hairstylist Jen Atkin is behind the account, explaining “It’s something she’s so capable of. It’s so accurate, it just has to be someone in the circle.”

But when they FaceTime their friend, Atkin denies it, “I f**king wish I was Nori’s Black Book! My captions aren’t that good.”

After guessing more friends, like Stephanie Shepherd, are behind the profile the sisters decide they to call in the big guns, “queen top dog investigator” Tracy Romulus. Romulus is the Chief Marketing Office of KKW Beauty and tells Kim to reach out to the account offering to send KKW beauty press products. Then they’ll have the true identity of the person via their home address to further their investigation.

Watch the full episode this Thursday.