Maggie Q is out for revenge in the action-packed thriller “The Protégé”.

The actress stars as Anna, an elite contract killer raised and trained by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and Billy (Robert Patrick). When Moody is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge against his killer Rembrandt (Michael Keaton), engaging in a high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse where she must put all of her training to the ultimate test.

“With this film, I think people are going to be surprised at the depth of his characters as opposed to the impressiveness of the action,” Maggie Q tells IGN of the film. “You have both… but if you are really looking for inside information, we focused mostly on the chemistry and the authenticity in the relationships… it’s what drives the film, and gives it purpose.”

Directed by Martin Campbell who directed both the James Bond films “Casino Royale” and “Goldeneye”, “The Protégé” will be released in theatres on Aug. 20.

Check out images from the film below.

Michael Keaton in “The Protégé” – VVS FIlms/Jichici Raul

Maggie Q in “The Protégé” – VVS FIlms/Jichici Raul — VVS Films