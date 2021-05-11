Click to share this via email

Scarlett Johansson is set to be honoured at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

MTV announced the news on Tuesday, revealing that the actress, 36, will be awarded the Generation Award at this year’s awards ceremony. The Generation Award celebrates actors for their contributions to both film and television.

Johansson is a six-time MTV Movie & TV Awards nominee and a one-time winner. The “Marriage Story” star won her first golden popcorn in 2013 for “Best Fight” for her role in “The Avengers”. She was also previously nominated for “Best Kiss” “Best Female Performance” and “Breakthrough-Female.”

Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr, Jamie Foxx, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Mike Myers, Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon, among others have previously won the Generation Award.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards air Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.