Seth Rogen is entering the podcast game.

According to an announcement Tuesday by SiriusXM, the “Pineapple Express” star will be launching his first-ever podcast via the satellite radio company’s Stitcher podcast subsidiary.

Set to appear once a week, Rogen’s new podcast won’t be the typical celebrity-on-celebrity discussion; instead, the podcast will allow him to “indulge his endless curiosity about people and the world we live in by inviting a range of guests to share a single story — whether hilarious, harrowing or heartwarming — and bring it to life through rhythmic editing, as supporting interviews and archival tape are woven in alongside a tuneful sound design and score.”

The as-yet-untitled podcast will be available to Stitcher’s comedy podcast network, Earwolf, and is being developed and produced by Richard Parks III, whose past work includes Richard’s Famous Food Podcast and collaborations with The Flaming Lips, McSweeney’s and KCRW.

“Recording and editing these episodes has been a thrilling and rewarding experience,” Rogen said in a statement. “Bringing people’s stories to life in these sort of ‘audio documentaries’ has given me amazing insight into what makes up the most impactful moments in people’s lives and how they contextualize these moments. I think Frida, Richard and I have been able to do something that even I am shocked by: produce what seems like an original podcast.”

“Richard’s journalistic track record, leftfield sense of humor, and propensity for wildly creative audio made him the perfect producer to realize Seth’s vision” added Colin Anderson, Stitcher’s vice president of comedy. “Together, they’ve created something truly unique, which feels right at home at Earwolf.”

“We are very excited Seth wants to bring this series to life at Stitcher and SiriusXM,” said SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein. “The vision Seth and his team have is to venture beyond typical celebrity-based podcasts, and that is to go deep into how a single moment can change a person’s life. We’ve seen over his career that Seth is unafraid to explore new territory, and so we are excited to follow him on this journey of discovery.”