Lori Loughlin was released from prison in late 2020, serving a two-month sentence after entering a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

On Tuesday, May 11, Candace Cameron Bure paid a virtual visit to “Daily Blast Live”, revealing that she’s been in touch with her “Full House” co-star since her release.

“Yes, I’ve talked to Lori many times and she’s doing well,” offered Cameron Bure.

While she didn’t want to share too many details, she admitted that the bond between members of the “Full House” cast remains a strong one — and that includes her friendship with Loughlin.

“You know, it’s too personal to us, and you never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend,” she added.

“But I think, I’ve already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other,” she said.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli — who was released in April after serving a five-month sentence — will both remain on supervised release for two years.