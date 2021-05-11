Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop is dishing on summer style.

The actress, 48, is teaming up with Rakuten on a special deal and ahead of the shopping event, Paltrow sat down with friend and interior designer Brigette Romanek to dish on everything fashion.

She shared some of her favourite shopping tips, styling fashion and home decor advice as well as help with navigating beauty and wellness.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Didn’t Go As ‘Off The Rails’ As Some Reports Have Suggested

In a video shared to Instagram, Paltrow and Romanek dished on their must-have fashions for summer, which includes iconic ’90s Levi jeans – something Paltrow’s daughter Apple has her eye on.

“Apple saw a picture of me somewhere the other day from the 90’s wearing an old pair of Levi’s,” Paltrow said in the clip. “And she’s like ‘Where are these jeans?!’”

RELATED: Ciara And Gwyneth Paltrow Trade Stories Of Motherhood And More

Rakuten’s Big Give week runs until May 17.