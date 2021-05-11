Dua Lipa was among the many stars in attendance at the Brit Awards, held in London on Tuesday, May 11.

The “Electricity” singer won the Brit for female solo artist, and shared her support for Britain’s frontline healthcare workers in her acceptance speech (she subsequently won a second award, taking the album of the year honours for her LP Future Nostalgia).

“Last time I was up here accepting this award in 2018, I said that I wanted to see more women on these stages and I feel so proud that three years later we’re seeing that happen and it really is such an honour to be a part of this wave of women in music,” she said in her acceptance speech.

“I think this is such an incredible initiative to give another part of your award to someone and I’ve chosen that my Best British Female of the year is Dame Elizabeth Anionwu,” she continued, citing the British nurse who fought inequality at Britain’s National Health Service.

“She has spent her stellar nursing career fighting racial injustice. She has also spent so much time and is a strong, strong advocate for protecting frontline workers,” Dua Lipa added before slamming British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recent decision to increase nurses’ pay by a measly one per cent.

“[Anionwu] has also said that there’s a massive disparity between gratitude and respect for frontline workers because it’s very good to clap for them but we need to pay them,” she declared. “And so I think what we should do is we should all give a massive massive round of applause and give Boris a message that we all support a fair pay rise for our frontline.”

Dua Lipa also performed a medley of songs from Future Nostalgia during the show.

Meanwhile, here’s the full list of winners for the 2021 Brit Awards:

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

WINNER: Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

WINNER: J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

WINNER: Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Act

WINNER: Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Single of the Year

220 Kid with Gracey – “Don’t Need Love”

Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith – “Rain”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

WINNER: Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”

Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy – “Ain’t It Different”

Joel Corry x MNEK – “Head and Heart”

Nathan Dawe x KSI – “Lighter”

Regard and Raye – “Secrets”

S1mba feat DTG – “Rover”

Young T & Bugsey feat Headie One – “Don’t Rush”

Album of the Year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

WINNER: Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

WINNER: The Weeknd

International Group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

WINNER: Haim

Run the Jewels

Rising Star

WINNER: Griff