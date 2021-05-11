Dua Lipa was among the many stars in attendance at the Brit Awards, held in London on Tuesday, May 11.
The “Electricity” singer won the Brit for female solo artist, and shared her support for Britain’s frontline healthcare workers in her acceptance speech (she subsequently won a second award, taking the album of the year honours for her LP Future Nostalgia).
“Last time I was up here accepting this award in 2018, I said that I wanted to see more women on these stages and I feel so proud that three years later we’re seeing that happen and it really is such an honour to be a part of this wave of women in music,” she said in her acceptance speech.
“I think this is such an incredible initiative to give another part of your award to someone and I’ve chosen that my Best British Female of the year is Dame Elizabeth Anionwu,” she continued, citing the British nurse who fought inequality at Britain’s National Health Service.
“She has spent her stellar nursing career fighting racial injustice. She has also spent so much time and is a strong, strong advocate for protecting frontline workers,” Dua Lipa added before slamming British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recent decision to increase nurses’ pay by a measly one per cent.
“[Anionwu] has also said that there’s a massive disparity between gratitude and respect for frontline workers because it’s very good to clap for them but we need to pay them,” she declared. “And so I think what we should do is we should all give a massive massive round of applause and give Boris a message that we all support a fair pay rise for our frontline.”
Dua Lipa also performed a medley of songs from Future Nostalgia during the show.
Meanwhile, here’s the full list of winners for the 2021 Brit Awards:
Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
WINNER: Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
WINNER: J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
WINNER: Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Act
WINNER: Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
Single of the Year
220 Kid with Gracey – “Don’t Need Love”
Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith – “Rain”
Dua Lipa – “Physical”
WINNER: Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”
Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy – “Ain’t It Different”
Joel Corry x MNEK – “Head and Heart”
Nathan Dawe x KSI – “Lighter”
Regard and Raye – “Secrets”
S1mba feat DTG – “Rover”
Young T & Bugsey feat Headie One – “Don’t Rush”
Album of the Year
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
WINNER: Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
J Hus – Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
WINNER: The Weeknd
International Group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
WINNER: Haim
Run the Jewels
Rising Star
WINNER: Griff