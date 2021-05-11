Congrats are in order for former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe and her new fiancé, Jason Tartick.

ET has exclusively learned that Tartick, 32, proposed to Bristowe, 35, in Nashville, Tennessee, Monday afternoon, and now we’re sharing all the details and adorable first-look photos from their engagement. “It was everything I could have asked for,” Kaitlyn gushed to ET’s Rachel Smith on Tuesday. “The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out.”

The newly engaged couple revealed that the proposal went down while they were filming an episode of Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast together. The bride-to-be was told she would be interviewing a special surprise guest, but found out around the 30-minute mark that that was not happening.

“Jason’s like, ‘Kaitlyn, we’re not doing a podcast.’ And I’m like, ‘You forgot to hit record, didn’t you!'” Bristowe recalled, laughing. “He was like, ‘No, this is something else,’ and he got up and I saw him bring out a ring box from the drawer.”

“I was trying to be present but I was so overwhelmed, and I was so embarrassed, because I was wearing a T-shirt that said, ‘Tequila for Breakfast,'” she added. “I was like, ‘This feels very on brand, but also very inappropriate!'”

In the stunning engagement shots, photographed by Stephanie Sorenson, Bristowe and Tartick — who first started dating in early 2019 — couldn’t seem to contain their excitement over the happy news. In one of the pics, the brunette beauty, chic in a white top, flashed her massive ring to the cameras, placing her other hand around her fiancé’s shoulders.

The two then changed into more formal wear, for a gorgeous photo of Tartick kissing Bristowe on the cheek and celebrating with a glass of champagne. “It was really special,” Bristowe marveled.

As for that stunning, 5.09-carat sparkler? Tartick told ET that the oval-shaped ring is from Paris Jewellers, a small Canadian business right outside the town where Bristowe was born.