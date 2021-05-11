Click to share this via email

Sharon Stone is sharing her thoughts on the second coming of Bennifer.

Following Jennifer Lopez’s split from Alex Rodriguez, she’s been spotted spending time with her one-time beau Ben Affleck. While neither has confirmed nor denied that they’ve revived their former romance, that’s only served to drive speculation.

On Tuesday, comedian Michelle Collins shared a paparazzi photo of Affleck and JLo on Instagram.

“J-Lo’s been with him for like 2 weeks and he’s hot as s**t again,” the former co-host on

“The View” wrote in the caption.

“I bet his phoenix back tattoo is slowly disappearing like the photo in ‘Back to the Future’,” she added, referencing Affleck’s infamous ink.

Collins’ Instagram post inspired many comments, one of which came from none other than Sharon Stone.

The “Casino” Oscar nominee took a playful swipe at Rodriguez.

“Yeah i mean wtf A rod ?” she wrote.