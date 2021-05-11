Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking a big step forward with their Archewell Foundation, with the help of a major corporate sponsor.

On Tuesday, May 11, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that their nonprofit had entered a “multi-year global partnership” with Procter & Gamble.

“Based on shared values, the partnership will focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport,” explains an entry on the Archewell website.

“It will build on joint aspirations, most recently demonstrated by our work together in support of Global Citizen’s “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World”, an event that inspired vaccine confidence worldwide and mobilized more than $300 million in the push for greater global access to COVID-19 vaccines,” the announcement continues.

Their P&G partnership will also “elevate the voices of adolescent girls to ensure their point of view and lived experience is heard at the tables where decisions are made,” the announcement states. “Together we will underscore the importance of engaging men and boys in the drive for gender equity throughout society and encourage shared caregiving at home so everyone in the family can thrive.”

On Mother’s Day, Harry and Meghan announced that Archewell had teamed with P&G to donate diapers and other baby supplies to a Los Angeles charity that supported homeless women who were pregnant.