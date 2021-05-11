Broadway theatres have been closed for more than a year now, but fans are hopeful that the Great White Way will rise again soon.

One of those Broadway aficionados is Mariska Hargitay, who paid a virtual visit to a special edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that paid tribute to all things New York.

Hargitay is particularly fond of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “Hamilton”.

“I don’t know if you know this about me, but I’m a huge, huge ‘Hamilton’ fan,” the “Law & Order: SVU” star told Clarkson.

“And I think I’m only second to Rosie O’Donnell in terms of how many times I’ve seen ‘Hamilton’,” she continued. “I’ve seen the Broadway show 22 times.”

“What!?” exclaimed Clarkson.

“Yeah, it’s crazy,” admitted Hargitay, who went on to describe the “very profound experience” she had when attending the show’s opening night. “My husband and I, we were crying, so deeply moved that we had to go home and couldn’t even go to the wrap party.”

As Clarkson’s fans will recall, a few years back she sang a cover of the show’s “It’s Quiet Uptown” for The Hamilton Mixtape.

As Hargitay explained, she was listening to The Hamilton Mixtape — in which Clarkson and other artists interpret the show’s songs — when Clarkson’s cover began playing.

“It slayed me,” said Hargitay, breaking into tears at the memory. “It affected me, still to this day,” she added, telling Clarkson that she’ll often listen to her performance to get her into the mood for an emotional scene.

“I feel such an intimate connection with you on an artistic level,” Hargitay explained.

Hargitay’s appearance can be seen in its entirety below.