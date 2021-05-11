Elon Musk made his “Saturday Night Live” debut last weekend, and so did his girlfriend, Grimes.

The Vancouver-born musician, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, made a cameo appearance as Princess Peach in a courtroom sketch spoofing the “Super Mario Bros.” video games.

Unbeknownst to viewers, however, Grimes’ experience with live television was enough to trigger a panic attack so severe that she required hospitalization.

“Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy 😑😑😑. But nonetheless – wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill! ” she wrote on Instagram, accompanying a photo of herself in full Princess Peach regalia posing with Cyrus, the episode’s musical guest.

“So grateful to the ‘SNL’ team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach snd [sp] so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it 🤍,” she added, praising Musk’s skills as host.