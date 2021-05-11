The Brit Awards took place at London’s 02 Arena on Tuesday, May 11, and a performance from Elton John and Olly Alexander stole the show.

With Sir Elton on keys, Alexander and Years & Years (his synth-pop group turned solo effort) joined in for a cover of Pet Shop Boys’ “It’s a Sin”.

The song begins as a piano ballad, with a caped Alexander lying atop Sir Elton’s grand piano on darkened stage, taking the first verse.

RELATED: Years & Years Split Up, Olly Alexander Becomes Solo Artist

Alexander then removes the cape and stretches out on the piano while singing as the rock icon beams at him.

The song’s distinctive synthesizers and beat then kick in, with the stage suddenly lit to reveal a cadre of backup dancers.

The “Rocketman” singer takes the next verse as Alexander hits the stage, resulting in arguably the most dramatic, theatrical performance of the 2021 Brits.

RELATED: Dua Lipa Wins At Brit Awards, Calls Out British PM Boris Johnson’s Measly 1% Pay Increase For Nurses

As Alexander’s fans know, Years & Years recently covered “It’s a Sin” as the theme song for the Alexander-starring British TV series of the same name, following a group of gay men in London during the early years of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

Check out Years & Years’ version below: