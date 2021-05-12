Celine Dion is heading back to Las Vegas!

Dion is set to headline shows in November 2021 at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas; the city’s highly anticipated new 3,500-room luxury destination, opening June 24.

Ten shows will take place Nov. 5-6, 9-10, 12-13, 16-17, 19-20, 2021, with proceeds from the special opening night performance on Friday, Nov. 5, benefiting COVID-19 Relief.

Dion spoke to reporters, including ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, about her big Vegas return, sharing how her kids — René-Charles, Nelson, and Eddy — reacted to the news: “Well it’s home for them. I’ve been here for 20 years.

“My twins are 10. You know, they say… happy kids, happy mom. Happy mom, happy kids. I can be a mom and come home. It’s the best of both worlds. I get to perform every night. And go home and see them.”

The Canadian superstar said this was a new beginning and a new chapter: “We all grew so much from the health crisis. We still live it and we have to grow. Maturity is growing rapidly all that will reflect.

“Creativity and singing old classics and not making them look, ‘Oh, of course now’ it’s such a privilege that the fans got me where I am today. How can I present those old songs in a new way. And that moment on Nov. 5 I can’t wait to present, perform, and see the fans again. I know it will be positive. Be safe, stay safe.”

The Theatre is a new, 5,000-capacity venue and will also see Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan take the stage.

Underwood will perform six shows in Dec. 2021, while Perry is set to perform eight shows in Dec. 2021 and Jan. 2022, while Bryan is scheduled for Feb. 2022.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. ET at AXS.com.