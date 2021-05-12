Jensen Ackles looked a far cry from his freshly shaven self in his latest Instagram photo.

The actor posted a behind-the-scenes snap of himself on the set of season 3 of Amazon’s “The Boys”, with him rocking a beard and longer locks.

Ackles posed outside his trailer, which had Soldier Boy written on it, joking it was just another day at the “new office.”

Ackles confirmed he’d be joining the show back in August, posting on Instagram:

Showrunner and executive producer of “The Boys”, Eric Kripke, stated at the time, “When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I’m happy to say that dream has come true.

“Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humour, pathos, and danger to the role.

“I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of ‘Supernatural’ to ‘The Boys’.”