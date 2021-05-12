Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced.

This year, Tina Turner, Carole King, the Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren have all nabbed themselves a spot on the list in the Performer category.

Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, and Gil Scott-Heron make up the Early Influence Award list, while LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads are being honoured in the Musical Excellence Award section.

Clarence Avant is this year’s winner of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

“This diverse class of talented inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honour artists whose music created the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s induction ceremony in Cleveland.”

A press release confirmed that, to be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction.

RELATED: Tina Turner Says She Summoned Her ‘Inner Lion’ To Get Through Illness And Other Difficult Times

Two-time inductees include Carole King, previously inducted with Gerry Goffin in 1990, and Tina Turner, previously inducted as Ike and Tina Turner in 1991. Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s, and Jay-Z were on the ballot for the first time.

Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) will become a two-time inductee, having been inducted with Nirvana in 2014.

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame list of nominees up for induction this year was revealed back in February.

Rage Against The Machine, Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, and Iron Maiden were among those missing out.

The 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, with a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310.

The induction ceremony will air at a later date on HBO and stream on HBO Max.