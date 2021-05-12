It’s all Seth Rogen’s fault that Kelly Clarkson became a meme.

On Tuesday, the actor appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and the host got confirmation about an iconic moment in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”.

“Judd Apatow told me that it’s your fault that people scream my name everywhere I go,” she said. “‘Ahhh, Kelly Clarkson!’ Everywhere I go. I could literally do anything. Doesn’t matter how many hits I do in life. I could save a family from drowning, fires, I could do anything. Literally, the one thing people know me from is, ‘Ahhhh, Kelly Clarkson!'”

In the film, during a scene in which Steve Carell’s character is getting his chest waxed, he screams out Kelly Clarkson’s name from the pain, and as it turns out, Rogen did come up with that joke.

“Well, I’m terribly sorry, first of all,” Rogen said. “I owe you an apology. It is true! I was a co-producer on ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’.”

He explained that he was hired mostly to write alternate jokes for scenes in the movie, and in particular he was asked to come up with jokes to use instead of characters uttering profanity.

“I think I was sitting on my couch, writing jokes, and you came on television,” Rogen said. He added that the “K” sound in comedy is known to be a funny sound.

Clarkson also shares a photo of the joke list, noting that her name was squeezed between “burger-panties” and “throbbing monkey-tail.”