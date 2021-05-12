Even Michelle Obama suffers from anxiety.

Obama, 57, appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Global’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”. The former first lady spoke candidly about her experiences with low-grade depression and how she copes.

“For me, it’s turning off the noise that is upsetting, you know, that I can’t keep reading all the feeds that are fuelling my anxiety and taking a break from it,” Obama said. “I surround myself with things that make me feel good — family, friends, walks, exercise.”

The attorney and author first spoke publicly about her anxieties in August in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and high racial tensions in America.

“There were just times that I couldn’t hear the bad news about the country that I had to serve because I know that the news isn’t a full reflection of what the country is,” she said. “When I talk to my kids about that, I try to urge them to understand that the valleys are temporary and so are the peaks.”

“They can be temporary. And they have to be prepared to handle the highs and the lows,” Obama continued. “Nobody rides life on a high. And I think it’s important for young people to know that.”

