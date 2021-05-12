Wonho is back and he brought a friend in the new music video for “Ain’t About You”.

The former Monsta X member dropped the visuals for his catchy English-language song on Wednesday with contributions from “Gold” singer Kiiara.

“Ain’t About You” is the fifth track from Wonho’s sophomore studio album, Love Synonym Pt.2: Right For Us. The album peaked at No. 2 in South Korea and also charted in Japan and the U.S.

Wonho became a known commodity as a member of the K-pop group Monsta B in 2015. He split from the group in Oct. 2019 and released his chart-topping debut solo album, Love Synonym Pt.1: Right For Me last September.