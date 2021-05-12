Pink discusses therapy, contrived rivalries, and more in a new interview with People.

The singer says of attending couples counselling with her husband Carey Hart, “I’m a huge proponent of counselling in general. [Carey and I] both have therapy individually and we do couples counselling.

“Long-term relationships are not easy. It is much easier to stay in the solo days and jump from relationship to relationship, because then you don’t have to fix the problems that keep reoccurring.”

Pink, who shares daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4, with Hart, adds: “You have to end up fixing yourself; you can’t fix the other person. I don’t want to break up my family. That’s been my main goal, since I had a broken family. So sometimes you have to let it go. You can’t die on every mountain.”

Pink talks about being seen as “anti-Britney” or “anti-Christina” early on in her career.

She tells the mag, “It was so unfair to all the girls. None of us wanted that, I love Britney – she used to carry around my album.

“I was like, ‘Dude, I’m a street punk, I just skateboard. That doesn’t have to be the anti-Britney. I don’t want to fight anybody.’ I think we navigated through it as good as a 20-year-old girl can. Now I think it’s totally different. Girls supporting girls is rad – I love to watch it.”

She then talks about her relationship with her mom Judith Moore.

Pink says, “[My mom] kicked me out when I was 15. It took me about six years to come back to her. I needed her when I was 21.

“She was there for me, and we’ve been best friends ever since. We were together last week talking about regrets that we had. She comes from a generation that’s not very good at apologizing. I’ll never forget but I’m here to forgive.”