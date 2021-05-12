Emily Blunt may have nearly joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow, but the actress doesn’t have any plans to enter the superhero world any time soon despite rumours that she and husband John Krasinski were being eyed for a “Fantastic Four” reboot.

“That is fan-casting,” Blunt says of “Fantastic Four” rumours while speaking with Howard Stern. “No one has received a phone call. That’s just people saying, ‘Wouldn’t that be great?'”

While Blunt came close to playing Black Widow in “Iron Man 2” until scheduling conflicts on the Jack Black comedy “Gulliver’s Travels” nixed her plans, the actress says that while the genre is not “beneath her,” she’s not sure it’s a world she wants to explore at this stage.

“I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man,” the “A Quiet Place Part II” star admits. “I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. It would’ve been amazing. But I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t.”

Not only does Blunt not like superhero movies, she says they are now overdone.

“It’s been exhausted. We are inundated—it’s not only all the movies, it’s the endless TV shows as well,” she says, revealing it would take a lot to convince her to play a superhero. “It’s not to say that I’d never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and a really cool character, and then I’d be interested.”

While Blunt may not enjoy superhero movies, last year Krasinski told Men’s Health he’s all about the genre and playing Mr. Fantastic in a “Fantastic Four” movie.

“I love those movies because they’re fun, but I also think they’re really well done,” Krasinski said. “I have no idea what [Marvel] are thinking. But if they are considering me for Mr. Fantastic, continue to consider me because I would love it.”