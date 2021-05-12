Learning how to walk in high heels is no easy task.

On Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the host welcomed supermodel Heidi Klum to the show and got a lesson he won’t soon forget.

But first, Kimmel asked Klum about “America’s Got Talent” and which was the craziest act she’s ever seen on the show.

“So many crazy ones,” Klum said. “Number 1, the regurgitator. Did you guys know — you have to look him up, he’s absolutely amazing.”

She was referring to Stevie Starr, a professional regurgitator, who could pull off amazing tricks like swallowing a nut and bolt, and having them screw together in his stomach.

“He took my diamond ring, swallowed it, swallowed a locket, a key. And inside of his stomach, put my ring in the locket, locked it and regurgitated it all back up,” Klum recalled. “He does the weirdest things.”

Later during the interview, Kimmel got Klum to teach him how to walk in high heels, and her trick to getting it right involved duct-taping an egg to the heel of each foot.

Kimmel was forced to walk on his toes, with his heels up, so as not to break the eggs.

“In my mind, I thought I looked good doing it, but then I saw myself,” he joked, but he quickly seemed to get the hang of things. “I’m halfway to being a supermodel!”

Eventually, though, he did break the eggs, telling Klum, “That’s why you’re you and I’m me.”