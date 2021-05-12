Angelina Jolie is putting family first.

Jolie, 45, recently appeared on “Lorraine” with Lorraine Kelly ahead of the North American premiere of “Those Who Wish Me Dead”. The Oscar-winning actress opened up about her children amid a custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

“I’ve been mostly home. But very important years to be home, a certain time in our family I’ve needed to be home,” Jolie said. “The last few years I haven’t been able to direct. I’ve been home much more.”

RELATED: Angelina Jolie ‘Very, Very Lucky’ To Be A Mom To Such ‘Cool’ Kids

“I’ve done a few films, but I’ve been mostly home,” she reiterated. “These are the years they’re really growing into adults. I’m happy to be here and make sure I do the best I can.”

Jolie and Pitt share six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

Jolie also touched on her character in “Those Who Wish Me Dead”, which Kelly described as “formidable” yet “vulnerable.”

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Learned A New Skill For ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

“I hope that it is interesting for people coming out of this time,” Jolie said. “People are still going through difficult times, have had a tough year and it’s about ‘How much can I take? How much have I lost?’

“For anybody who’s been in that moment in life if they just don’t know if they can carry on, it’s an interesting character — to watch that character slowly find the pieces of what helps pull you forward, and often it’s that you realize you need to take care of someone else.”

Jolie stars alongside Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little, Aidan Gillen, Medina Senghore, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber, and Jon Bernthal. The film premiered May 5 in South Korea and will premiere in North America on May 14.