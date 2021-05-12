Click to share this via email

Thor and Loki used to be so young.

On Tuesday, Chris Hemsworth celebrated the 10th anniversary of Marvel’s “Thor”, which premiered on May 6, 2011, by sharing a throwback Instagram photo.

In the photo, Hemsworth and co-star Tom Hiddleston are at a table looking over the script for the film.

Before being cast as Thor in the Marvel universe, Hemsworth’s biggest claim to fame was playing James Kirk’s father in the opening scene of J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Star Trek”.

Hiddleston, meanwhile, was known largely for theatre work at the time, though he had also appeared in Joanna Hogg’s acclaimed film “Unrelated”, and the British crime series “Wallander”.

Both actors are still fronting Marvel properties, with Hemsworth set to appear in the fourth “Thor” film, while Hiddleston heads to Disney+ for the series “Loki”.

“It’s been a hell of a ride and we clearly haven’t aged a day 😂,” Hemsworth also commented on the photo.