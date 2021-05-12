Ellen DeGeneres’s show is coming to an end.

The host revealed “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will wrap in 2022 after an impressive 19 seasons.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the news Wednesday, claiming DeGeneres will be sitting down with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday’s show to discuss it. She was said to have informed staff on Tuesday of this week.

Insisting the decision had been made for a while, DeGeneres told THR, “I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I’d sign for maybe for one.

“They were saying there was no way to sign for one. ‘We can’t do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment.’ So, we [settled] on three more years and I knew that would be my last. That’s been the plan all along. And everybody kept saying, even when I signed, ‘You know, that’s going to be 19, don’t you want to just go to 20? It’s a good number.’ So is 19,” she laughed.

DeGeneres added when asked if she never wavered, “No. When we did our 3,000th show, they showed that highlights montage and everybody was emotional.

“We all hugged and everyone had tears in their eyes, and Mike Darnell [Warner Bros.’ unscripted TV president] was here going, ‘You really want to [end this]?’ Look, it’s going to be really hard on the last day, but I also know it’s time.

“I’m a creative person, and when you’re a creative person you constantly need to be challenged, which is why I decided to host the Oscars or why I decided to go back to standup when I didn’t think I would. I just needed something to challenge me. And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me.”

“Ellen was and is an indelible piece of the television landscape, and it will be sorely missed,” Darnell told THR.

DeGeneres, who returned to standup for a Netflix special in 2018, insisted she doesn’t know what’s next.

She told the publication, “I have some ideas but my agent is just like, ‘Why don’t you just sit still for a minute. You probably don’t even know how exhausted you are and what it’s going to be like to sit still.’ And I don’t know how long I’ll be able to do that because I’m like a Ferrari in neutral.

“I’m constantly needing to go. So, that’s my first challenge and then I’m going to figure it out. I wouldn’t have thought I was ever going to do a talk show when I stopped doing movies and sitcoms. I thought that that was the only path. And then all of a sudden there was a talk show that took me on this 19-year journey.”

DeGeneres, who was left devastated after a series of “toxic” workplace allegations surrounding her show emerged last year, will remain a huge part of Warner Bros.. She will still be involved with Fox’s “The Masked Dancer”, NBC’s “Ellen’s Game of Games” and HBO Max’s “Ellen’s Next Great Designer”.

The studio also has a considerable stake in the host’s Ellen Digital Ventures, as well, which is home to more than 60 original series, including “Momsplaining with Kristen Bell”.

DeGeneres said of the workplace allegations, “It almost impacted the show. It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very. But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn’t have come back this season. So, it’s not why I’m stopping but it was hard because I was sitting at home, it was summer, and I see a story that people have to chew gum before they talk to me and I’m like, ‘Okay, this is hilarious.’ Then I see another story of some other ridiculous thing and then it just didn’t stop. And I wasn’t working, so I had no platform, and I didn’t want to address it on [Twitter] and I thought if I just don’t address it, it’s going to go away because it was all so stupid.”