Demi Lovato shows no signs of slowing down as she announces a new podcast called “4D”.

Lovato announced the impending premiere of “4D with Demi Lovato” following the release of a docuseries and a new album. The podcast will be released Wednesdays starting May 19.

“You won’t need quantum physics to step into the fourth dimension,” Lovato, 28, says in the trailer. “We’ll be taking you there every week on my podcast ‘4D with Demi Lovato’.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato To Chase UFOs And Aliens In Upcoming Docuseries

My new podcast #4DWithDemi will start rolling out weekly episodes every Wednesday starting May 19th!!! 🎧🎙 I'm SO excited for you guys to listen & get to know each of my special guests from the fourth dimension. 🌈💖 Watch/Listen to the trailer here: https://t.co/deSod8Sw0k pic.twitter.com/Xo97gA7Mey — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 12, 2021

Confirmed guests for Lovato’s new podcast include Chelsea Handler, Jane Fonda, and Jameela Jamil. Conversations will touch on topics like the LGBTQ community and mental health.

“I’m going to share what’s on my heart and in my mind through conversations with very special guests,” Lovato said. “We’ll dive into identity, creativity, and social movements.”

“We’ll answer questions about our universe, our communities, and ourselves,” she continued. “No matter who you are, how you identify, or what you believe, we should all be living life in 4D.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Defends ‘California Sober’ Approach

The new podcast follows the release of Lovato’s seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over.

“Living in the Fourth Dimension means existing consciously in both time and space, but for me, it means having conversations that transcend the typical discourse,” Lovato said in a press release. “That’s my goal with this podcast.”

“The ‘4D’ podcast will be my place to highlight causes that are close to my heart and elevate my guests’ platforms to an audience they might not have previously reached,” she added. “I want to bring listeners with me to learn from experts about timely topics and create a healthy discussion that ultimately cultivates more compassion for one another.”