“The Hills” fans can expect sparks between Kristin Cavallari and Brody Jenner.

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Cavallari responded to rumours started by “The Hills: New Beginnings” co-star Spencer Pratt that she and her ex hook up in the upcoming season.

“I didn’t kiss Brody and I hope fans are not tuning in thinking they are going to see that because they are going to be sorely disappointed,” she said. “Spencer’s doing what he does best, creating some drama, which I could have guessed was going to happen. … [He] straight-up lied.”

In an earlier interview with Us Magazine, Pratt had claimed, “Brody told me that him and Kristin almost made out on the rocks on the beach … I think she said, ‘Kiss me,’ and he did it.”

For his part, Jenner neither confirmed nor denied the rumour, telling Us, “I don’t know. Did we kiss? I mean, [I was] pretty tired that morning. I think Audrina and I stayed up all night the night before and the night before that.”

“The Hills: New Beginnings” premieres Wednesday night.