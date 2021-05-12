The purge may officially be over, but some deranged folks just can’t say goodbye in Universal’s new trailer for “The Forever Purge”.

“The Forever Purge” is expected to be the final instalment in creator James DeMonaco’s “The Purge” franchise. DeMonaco also wrote the screenplay but Everardo Gout handles directing duties in a movie starring Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, and Will Patton.

RELATED: A Dangerous Plan Takes Shape In New ‘Lupin’ Part 2 Trailer

Universal released an action-packed trailer for “The Forever Purge” on Wednesday.

A synopsis for the film reads, “Following the presidential elections from the last year and abolition of the Purge, a Mexican couple escaping from a drug cartel is stranded on a Texas ranch. There, they will be at the mercy of a group of outsiders who plan to unlawfully continue their own Purge, and turn against the couple to eliminate them.”

RELATED: Chaos And Carnage Await Tom Hardy In Trailer For ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

“The Forever Purge” premieres July 2 over Independence Day weekend.