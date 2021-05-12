In the newly released trailer, Lee tells a woman that “if anything deserves a chance, it’s this relationship,” but the 24-year-old son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee exclusively tells ET Canada they’ve since broke up.

Brandon Thomas Lee might be single and ready to mingle, but he’s definitely not looking forward to watching his past relationship play out on the sophomore season of “The Hills: New Beginnings”.

“It’s going to be interesting to watch this year because I’m actually single at the moment so that’s how that turned out,” Lee said.

Adding, “It’s going to be absolutely awkward.”

Lee formally admitted that sharing the more intimate and romantic details about his life with reality cameras was a bit uncomfortable for him, but he tried to dip his toes in the water last season by introducing the idea of dating a new girl to his mom at lunch. Viewers laughed as Anderson dug for more details and told her son it was about time for him to get married. Skip forward two years and we’ll finally get to see Lee’s romance in action, even if it didn’t last.

“It’s definitely hard to go through a relationship that is actually great and then for things to happen, and then to have to watch the good parts of a relationship that is over back is just weird,” Lee said. “Usually you try to think about like this is what happened, this was bad, let’s move on. You don’t really want to watch a highlight reel of your relationship with your ex, it’s just kind of weird.”

Lee has been in previous publicized relationships. In 2015, Lee dated Bella Thorne.

Watch “The Hills: New Beginnings” Wednesday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT only on MTV.