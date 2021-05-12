“Chicago Med” fans will be saying goodbye to nurse April Sexton and Dr. Natalie Manning.

On Wednesday, Variety reported actresses Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto will both be leaving the show at the end of the current season.

DaCosta is leaving in order to take the lead in the upcoming new drama “Our Kind of People”, which is set to premiere this fall.

“The series follows strong-willed, single mom Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women,” the official description reads. “But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.”

“Chicago Med” co-star Torrey DeVitto also announced Wednesday on Instagram that she will be leaving the show at the end of the season.

“All good things must come to an end,” she wrote. “It has been such an honour and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on ‘Chicago Med’ for the past 6 seasons. But it is now time for me and her to bow out and say goodbye.

DaCosta first came to fame appearing on “America’s Next Top Model” in 2004. She has since landed a successful acting career, appearing in “All My Children” and “Ugly Betty”, before starring in “Chicago Med” for six seasons.