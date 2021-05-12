Lady Kitty Spencer is opening up in a rare interview.

The model, 30, and niece to the late Princess Diana, covers the summer issue of Town & Country UK magazine and detailed growing up at Althorp and being thrust into the spotlight after stepping out for her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding in that stunning Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dress and Philip Treacy fascinator in May 2018.

Just hours after the lavish wedding, Spencer found herself not only trending on Twitter but her Instagram following leapt from 37,000 to half a million overnight.

“I woke up the next day and looked at my phone and thought, ‘Whoops, did I take someone else’s by mistake?'” she recalled. “It was very weird, and a little bit overwhelming.”

And despite growing up in a stunning estate, Spencer lived a simple life with her family.

“We have such an emotional attachment to Althorp,” she told the mag. “That’s where we would have our Easter-egg hunts and our Christmases; I have my little vegetable patch, I learnt to ride a horse there, I learnt to ride a bike and to rollerblade. It’s so lovely to look back on the history and think everybody else probably learnt to ride a horse there, too.”

Spencer also explained why she doesn’t share much about her love life.

“It’s not that I don’t place an importance on love,” the stunner, who is engaged to Michael Lewis, said. “It’s because, for me, love is the most important thing in the world, and I will protect it with all my heart by not making it a topic of discussion. You open yourself up to other people having opinions, and it just isn’t relevant to anybody’s life but mine and my family’s.”

The summer issue of Town & Country UK is on sale on May 13.