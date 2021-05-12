Paris Hilton is inviting you on her wedding journey.

Peacock just announced Hilton’s upcoming docuseries “Paris in Love”, which will follow the star as she prepares to walk down the aisle.

A press release reads, according to E! News: “In ‘Paris in Love’, international influencer and one of the world’s most eligible bachelorettes is finally ready to walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams, venture capitalist Carter Reum.

“In the 13-episode docuseries, we will follow Paris Hilton as she prepares for the big day, including the big day itself,” reads the synopsis. “From bridal dress shopping and choosing the venue to designing her dream destination wedding and participating in what certainly will be a fun and crazy bachelorette party, viewers will be along for an entertaining and emotional ride and will witness a personal side of Paris that only her closest friends and family get to see.”

I'm inviting everyone to my wedding! 👰🏼‍♀️🥰Go check out @PeacockTV for your official invite. 💖 pic.twitter.com/JNEwEljCXL — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) May 12, 2021

JoJo Siwa has nabbed herself a brand new show as well, with “The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution” heading to Peacock.

The show “will follow momager Jessalynn Siwa and her pop superstar daughter JoJo Siwa as they create and launch a brand new group that will become pop music’s next big sensation.

“Jess has searched the country for the most talented kid triple threats, and through a series of competitions and performances, she will determine the members of their new pop group. With Jess as the manager and JoJo as the choreographer and mentor, Team Siwa will put to use all of their expertise in converting raw talent and skill into a worldwide phenomenon.”

And that wasn’t all for the Peacock announcement, with Ed Helms and Randall Park’s “True Story” six-episode hybrid alternative scripted series in which “everyday Americans sit down with Helms and Park to share their most extraordinary and unbelievably true stories for the first time” is heading for the NBCU streaming service.

It was also revealed Tuesday that Demi Lovato would be chasing UFOs and aliens in her upcoming Peacock docuseries “Unidentified With Demi Lovato”.