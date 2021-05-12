Click to share this via email

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards continue to fill out their impressive roster of performers.

BTS, Duran Duran and Pink have been added to a list of performers that include The Weeknd. The event will be hosted by one-third of The Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas.

BTS will deliver the first-ever live television performance of the K-pop group’s new single, “Butter”. Duran Duran will make their first-ever BBMAs appearance – alongside Blur’s Graham Coxon – in celebration of the band’s 40th anniversary. Duran Duran will debut a new single remotely from London.

Pink has been announced as recipient of the annual Icon Award and Drake will receive the Artist of the Decade honour.

The BBMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.