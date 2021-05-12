The 2021 Billboard Music Awards continue to fill out their impressive roster of performers.
BTS, Duran Duran and Pink have been added to a list of performers that include The Weeknd. The event will be hosted by one-third of The Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas.
RELATED: BTS’ J-Hope Apologizes After Calling Conan O’Brien ‘Curtain’
BTS will deliver the first-ever live television performance of the K-pop group’s new single, “Butter”. Duran Duran will make their first-ever BBMAs appearance – alongside Blur’s Graham Coxon – in celebration of the band’s 40th anniversary. Duran Duran will debut a new single remotely from London.
Pink has been announced as recipient of the annual Icon Award and Drake will receive the Artist of the Decade honour.
RELATED: BTS Army Call Out Parody Mocking The Band And Korean Language
The BBMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.