Disney+ is adding some new characters to its upcoming series, “The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder”.

The series, which is a rebooted version of the hit Disney Channel animated series that ran between 2001 and 2005, will pick up a few years after we last saw the Proud family and their friends.

According to a press release from Disney, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and EJ Johnson have joined the cast, voicing some new and some beloved characters.

Porter and Quinto, respectively, voice Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, mixed-race adoptive parents to 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins. As previously announced, Maya’s character will be voiced by Keke Palmer.

Berry and Randall. Photo: Disney+

Maya. Photo: Disney+

Meanwhile, Johnson has signed on to voice Michael Collins, who we previously met during the original series, Penny Proud’s non-conforming trendsetting friend, serving up fierce looks at school and on the basketball court.

Phil LaMarr previously voiced the beloved character.

Michael. Photo: Disney+

Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder” will continue to tell the story of Penny Proud and her parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer will also return.

Cast members reprising their voice roles from the original series are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez.

While fans have to wait until 2022 to see the new series, all seasons of “The Proud Family” are currently streaming on Disney+.