Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini will take the stage as hosts of the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

On Wednesday, CMT announced the two superstars will team up to co-host country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show, marking Ballerini’s first time hosting and Brown’s second.

“Kelsea and Kane are two of the brightest, most sought-after stars in country music today and we’re thrilled to welcome them both as hosts of the 2021 CMT Music Awards,” CMT producers share in a statement. “This dynamic duo reflects the show’s revitalized energy as live music returns to centre stage in a night filled with incredible outdoor performances, cross-genre collaborations and a few surprises!”

“I’m so excited to be hosting the 2021 CMT Music Awards with Kane,” gushes Ballerini. “The CMT Awards are so special because they are truly fan voted. Following a year plus where we have not been able to be with the fans and share music together, will make this night even more special.”

Brown adds: “I loved getting a chance to host the CMT Music Awards last year and I’m excited to be back this year with Kelsea. The CMT Music Awards are special to me – it’s the first industry award I won and getting on that stage was an amazing feeling. I love that the fans get to have their voices heard as we celebrate the best in country music.”

Nominations will be announced Thursday, May 13, along with the start of fan voting at vote.cmt.com. Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.