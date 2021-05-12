Gal Gadot has offered her thoughts on the current situation in Israel and Palestine.

On Wednesday, the Israeli “Wonder Woman” star shared a statement on Twitter addressing the violence, sparked by the dispossession of Palestinian homes by Israel in occupied East Jerusalem.

“My heart breaks,” Gadot wrote. “My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friend. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long.”

She continued, “Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbours deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace.”

Finally, Gadot added, “I pray for better days.”

In response to protests over the forced confiscation over homes in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Israeli forces launched attacks on worshippers at Al-Aqsa mosque, one of the holiest sites in the Muslim faith.

Reaction from Palestinians in the form of rocket fire at Israel has prompted a heavy airstrike campaign in the densely populated territory of Gaza, killing at least 53 Palestinians, including 14 children according to The New York Times. At least six Israelis have also been killed by rocket fire.

Clashes have also erupted between Israelis and Palestinians in communities within Israel.

Gadot turned off comments on her tweet, but her statement prompted much controversy on the social media platform, with most criticizing the actress for soft-peddling Israel’s actions toward the Palestinian people.

a fictional hero who lives as a villain in real life : https://t.co/BpbMzxsB9U — Khairulaming (@khairulaming) May 12, 2021

remembering that scene in ww84 in which gadots wonder woman saves arab children from being run over & how that was the most fantastical least realistic part of the movie https://t.co/mRoUEtKIwa — aaron🌋 (@thotteusstevens) May 12, 2021

Your country, your people are committing mass genocide on innocent people. If you stand with them, you’re just as bad as them. #FreePalestine https://t.co/jGgHsEtqnd — hana 🏀 (@HanaHoops) May 12, 2021

When you know you’re posting a shitty statement https://t.co/bfK9xLC325 pic.twitter.com/cdEESL766P — Nikola (@niktaylorde) May 12, 2021

Remove @GalGadot from wonder women. This vile woman does not deserve that role https://t.co/13qtw94zEx — shayeri022 (@shayeri022) May 12, 2021

The solution is actually very easy. Let the Palestinians go! Israel has occupied them in open-air prisons for over five decades. And the reason they've stated is that Palestinians cannot be trusted to govern themselves. That is explicitly racist. Stop being racist & free them. https://t.co/pgfUDAF5W5 — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 12, 2021

it's not war… it's genocide

and they aren't your neighbors… they're the people who's land you're stealing https://t.co/hncvIzcJRr — aidan (@MACMlLLR) May 12, 2021

Some also stood with Gadot and her statement.