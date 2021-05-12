This is one incredible supergroup.

On Wednesday, the cast of W Network’s “Girls5eva” appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” to talk about their new Tina Fey-created sitcom about a ’90s one-hit-wonder girl group mounting a comeback.

Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry all took a seat on Drew’s couch to talk about the show and a whole lot more.

Goldsberry, who starred in Hamilton on Broadway, shared her experience of working with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“The prayer circle before Hamilton, he used to say two things one that I loved, ’It’s like a restaurant we’re chefs. It doesn’t matter what the reviews are those people out there, if the meal isn’t good, it’s not good,’” she recalled. “And the second thing he would say which just moved me so much was, ‘Whatever you do. I’m proud of you. Whatever you do out there, I’m already proud of you.’”

Barrymore also asked Pell about the biggest tantrum she ever saw backstage at Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

“The biggest tantrum I saw was actually for one of our anniversary shows,” Pell said. “I remember someone getting so mad that rehearsals were taking so long and they stormed down the hall out of 8H storming, stomping, with a couple of people nervously behind them because they were missing a Broadway show and they kept going, ‘Thanks a lot NBC. Thanks a lot ‘SNL.’ I mean everybody was looking at him, storming… He just stormed out and slammed every door that he could and everybody was like, ‘Alright.’ You did not throw a fit and scream, you just didn’t do it.”

Meanwhile, Philipps talked about taking stripper pole lessons for her role on “Girls5eva”.

She explained that one of the crew members “texted me and said, ‘Hey we are working on this thing for an upcoming episode do you by any chance pole dance?’ And I said, ‘I don’t yet but I’m going to.’ So then I found my own pole instructor… it’s so hard, I do get good.”

She added, “The other thing is too, because it’s a Tina Fey show the jokes are so fast, I did all this training and the scene is legitimately 15 seconds, so I mean I feel good about it.”



“Girls5eva” premieres Thursday, June 3 at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on W Network.