Chris Hemsworth is here to help you meditate.

The Australian heartthrob, 37, and his health and fitness app Centr are launching a new series this week called “Learn To Meditate”. Hemsworth describes the new program as “a great place to start” in the world of meditation.

All narrated by Hemsworth himself, each episode will give users a taste of several meditation styles like stress release, sleep visualization, breathing, focus, motivation and more.

According to a press release, Centr is “allowing those that have never meditated before the perfect opportunity to determine which types of meditation resonate with them… and listen to the sound of Chris’ own voice.”

“With a few short meditations, you’ll be feeling calmer – and sleeping better – in no time,” Hemsworth said. “By just listening to one meditation each day you’ll be feeling the benefits.”

Centr is a personalized digital health and fitness program curated by Hemsworth and a number of health and fitness experts.

Just in time to get into relaxation mode this summer, Hemsworth’s “Learn To Meditate” series launches May 12 on the Centr app.

Fans can listen to a taste of the mediation episodes until May 16 at centr.com.