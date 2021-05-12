As recently as March, series star Milo Ventimiglia discussed the final episodes of “This Is Us” with ET’s Lauren Zima.

“When we get to that and the whole thing has been uncovered [and] discovered, we know what the last couple episodes are and I’ll say that the last couple episodes — it’s not going to be about the last moment, it really isn’t about the last moment,” he said. “It may be something that is beyond anything that anyone could ever dream and it may be so simple that every single human on Earth can relate to. But I know the last several episodes, they’re gonna be a ride so when you’ve seen them all we’ll have a conversation and we’ll go from there.”

During a February 2019 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Ventimiglia added fuel to the fire that the series was possibly ending after season 6, following Fogelman and co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker suggesting in a Deadline interview that they were planning to wrap the show up “about three seasons in the future.” (A season 3 episode of “This Is Us” even featured a piece of dialogue echoing that sentiment when one of the characters said we’re “only midway through the story.”)

“At least the audience knows, the fans know, they’re going to get three more seasons, which is nice we can commit,” Ventimiglia added. “It’s not like, will it be on? Won’t it be on? But then beyond that, yeah, maybe there will be more. I don’t know.”

Created by Fogelman, “This Is Us” centers on the Pearson family and their loved ones at various points of the family’s history. Starring Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson, the hour-long family drama debuted in 2016 to near universal acclaim and has become an awards darling, collecting Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG Awards, Critics’ Choice, NAACP Image Award and AFI Program of the Year honours. It was also nominated for a Peabody Award in 2017.

