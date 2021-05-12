“Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner is about to go Daenerys Targaryen on the paparazzi.

Turner, 25, woke up on Wednesday to the unfortunate news that photos of her baby daughter, Willa, were circulating on the Internet. Turner, who shares Willa with husband Joe Jonas, shunned the photographers responsible and insisted they stop.

“I just woke up,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram Story. “I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there.”

“She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed,” the “Dark Phoenix” actress continued. “It’s f**king creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I’m sickened, I’m disgusted and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them.”

Turner punctuated her statement with this poignant note: “It’s disgusting and you do not have my permission.”

Turner and Jonas welcomed baby Willa on July 22.